India will become 'viswaguru' in 25 years: Prez on Navy Day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India’s national maritime interests, said President Droupadi Murmu while speaking at the Navy’s operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam.

Oceans play key role in India’s growth India is inherently a maritime nation, with sea on three sides and mountains on the fourth. It is but natural that the oceans will play a vital role in India’s growth and prosperity. Droupadi Murmu, President

The operational demonstration marked the Navy Day, celebrated every year on December 4 to mark the Navy’s valiant role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, including the bombing of Karachi harbour.

The President noted that Navy remained firm in its perseverance, resolute in commitment, futuristic in capability development and outcome oriented in action.

As Supreme Commander of the forces, the President said she was confident that the Navy would continue to grow from strength to strength — aligned with the vision of a new and developed India.

She exuded confidence that the country would become the “viswaguru” by the time it celebrated the centenary of its Independence (in 2047) with its pride restored.

“People of India have such energy be it in music, sports, culture, soldiers…everyone is marching ahead to take India forward. I am confident by the time India celebrates the centenary of its Independence, it will become the ‘viswaguru’ and restore its pride,” Murmu observed.

On the occasion, the Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess in a spectacular fashion through the operational demonstration.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said one of the aims to move out the Navy Day celebrations from Delhi was to familiarise citizens about the role played by the Navy at sea.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi greeted all Navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Best wishes on Navy Day to all Navy personnel and their families. We, in India, are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times.”

Sailors aboard the submarine INS Sindhukirti and INS Tarangini, the sail ship that circumvented the world, welcomed the President as they sailed past the venue of the demonstration.

#Droupadi Murmu