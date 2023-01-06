 With Joshimath sinking, families relocate, projects stalled amid widespread protests : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

With Joshimath sinking, families relocate, projects stalled amid widespread protests

The bottom line is that Joshimath, or for that matter the entire Uttarakhand region, is geologically sensitive



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 6

As several families were forced to relocate after cracks reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses due to land subsidence and high-profile government projects came to a screeching halt amid widespread protests, it is time to look back at the genesis of the problem in Joshimath, now also being called the “sinking town”.

Cracks at a house in Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. PTI Photo

Homestay owners and businesses in Joshimath—the gateway to destinations like Badrinath, Auli, the Valley of Flowers and the Hemkunt Sahib—and are also staring at an uncertain future as bookings are being cancelled, according to reports.

About Joshimath

Joshimath, or Jyotirmath as it is also known, is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

As gateway to several important climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrimages in the Himalayas, it has a booming economy based on that.

Located close to the Indo-Tibetan Border, Joshimath also has a strategic significance. The Joshimath Cantonment is the permanent station of the Garhwal Scouts.

Now it has a new calling card — the “sinking town”.

Last couple of days saw anxious residents evacuating homes following incidents of land subsidence. They also blocked the Badrinath National Highway to bring the issue to the notice of the government and the administration.

The issue

The subsidence of land there is not a new issue, according to experts.

Joshimath is located on an east-west running ridge to the south-west of Vishnuprayag—the confluence of Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.

Gneissic rocks are highly weathered with low cohesive value, geologists say. Also, Chamoli falls in zone V of the seismic zonation map and is particularly vulnerable to landslides.

The bottom line is that Joshimath, or for that matter the entire Uttarakhand region, is geologically sensitive.

There were incidents of land subsidence in Joshimath in the 1970s as well after which the state government appointed the Mahesh Chandra Mishra committee, which said that major construction works should not be carried out in Joshimath as well as the Niti and Mana valleys as these areas are situated on moraines—places where debris accumulate after a glacier melts.

But with time the situation became worse, resulting in cracks in homes and some say also an increase in seismic activities.

In 2022, the state government had also set up a multi-institutional team to carry on geological and geotechnical survey, ascertain causes of subsidence and suggest remedial measures.

Though residents claim that cracks started appearing around October 2021, the government did not pay heed until the situation got out of hand, when muddy water started seeping from the ground due to under-construction tunnel uphill.

Experts say haphazard construction on fragile mountain terrains caused erosion of topsoil, and local streams changing their course. Unplanned developmental activities and absence of the assessment of the carrying capacity of the ground and ongoing developmental works added, adversely affecting ecologically fragile and tectonically active region.

While many blame wide-scale development activities like the all-weather Char Dham road and the NTPC 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for “shaking the base” of Joshimath, experts say one also cannot overlook local development activities due to increasing economic activities in the region.

Action for now

For now the widening of the Char Dham road between Helang and Marwari and the construction works under the NTPC project have been suspended.

The Joshimath-Auli ropeway project has also been stopped “until further orders” along with all types of construction activities within the municipal area by the district administration.

An expert team of disaster management is taking stock of the situation. The team has held meetings and visited sites facing land subsidence.

They will visit all affected areas this week, and meet local residents and decide immediate and long-term measures.

Meanwhile, experts say the extent to which the NTPC and Helang bypass are responsible should also be investigated.

#Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Top News

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...

Centre will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments, A-G tells Supreme Court

Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC

Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning

Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bangladeshi man held by BSF from India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

Chandigarh: High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against Chandigarh's 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against 12

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Woman riding pillion on Kanjhawala case victim's scooter called to join probe, say police

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final