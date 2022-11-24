Martyrdom Day: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Guru Teg Bahadur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life for humanity and his teachings would be remembered for all times to come.

In her message on the eve of the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, the President said, “Guru Teg Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the sake of dharma. It is rightly said about him that “Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya”. His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come.” The President said Guru Teg Bahadur was called ‘Hind ki Chadar’ as his martyrdom was seen as a sacrifice for the humanity.

“Let us all take a pledge to adopt Guru Teg Bahadur ji’s teachings of unity and brotherhood in our lives...I pay my homage to him on the occasion of his martyrdom day,” the President said.