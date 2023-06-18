Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Incidents of violence continue to haunt people of troubled Manipur as two more civilians were injured when mobs clashed with the security forces on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Imphal town. Attempts were also made to torch the houses of BJP leaders and vandalise police armoury.

Anarchy similar to Libya, Lebanon, Syria The state is now ‘stateless’. Life & property can be destroyed anytime by anyone just like in Libya, Lebanon and Syria. It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening? Lt Gen L Nishikanta Singh (retd)

Officials in the security establishment said reports of firing from automatic weapons were received from Kwakta in Bishnupur district and Kangvai in Churachandpur district of the ethnic conflict-hit state last night as intermittent bursts of firing were being reported till early this morning. An empty house was also set on fire in Langol by the miscreants today, they said. Multiple incidents of mob build-up and attempted vandalism and arson had also been reported, the officials said. Joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force and the state police undertook a flag march in Imphal East district till midnight. “An arson attempt was reported from the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. A mob of about 1,000 congregated last evening and attempted arson and vandalism. The RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob, in which two civilians were injured,” an official said.

Mob build-up near Manipur University was also reported. Around 200 to 300 people gathered near Thongju at 10.40 pm and attempted to vandalise the residence of local MLA Biswajeet. A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd.

Another mob last night also attempted to vandalise the armoury of the Iringbam police station in Imphal West district and tried to loot weapons. Around 300 to 400 people tried to ransack the police station at 11.40 pm. The crowd was dispersed by the RAF. According to Army sources, a mob of 200 to 300 people surrounded the BJP office a little after midnight at Sinjemai. An Army column dispersed the crowd. Another mob also attempted vandalism at the residence of state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi in Imphal West at midnight, but it was prevented by the Army and RAF, the officials said.

The attacks came a day after Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal was burnt down by a mob of 1,200, which lobbed petrol bombs. The Centre is trying hard to implement a peace plan, though the law and order situation presently remains extremely volatile.