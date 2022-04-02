PM Modi and Nepal PM Deuba inaugurate cross-border rail network between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha

New Delhi, April 2
*PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurate cross-border rail network between Jaynagar in Bihar and Nepal's Kurtha.
*Modi and Deuba launch RuPay payment card in Nepal.
*Modi and Deuba inaugurate Solu power transmission line in Nepal.
*India, Nepal finalise 4 pacts to expand ties in areas such as railways, energy after talks between Modi and Deuba.
*Friendly ties between India and Nepal unique; such friendship is not seen anywhere else in world: Modi after talks with Deuba.
*We agreed on greater participation by Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans: Modi.
*Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be blueprint for future cooperation: Modi.
*PM Deuba and I agreed to give priority to trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives between two countries: Modi.
*Nepal's relationship with India is highly important: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba after talks with PM Modi.
