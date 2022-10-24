Post SC verdict, Kerala Governor wants VCs of nine varsities to go

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23

Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here for being contrary to UGC regulations, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state.

The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, also directed that the resignations must reach him by 11.30 am on Monday.

Reacting to the Governor’s decision, the ruling CPI(M) termed it as an outcome of the Sangh Parivar’s “conspiracy” to topple the state’s resistance to their alleged agenda of “saffronisation” of the education system in the country.

The CPI(M) state secretariat, in a statement, alleged the decision “violated all limits of democracy” and was part of a conspiracy to destroy the higher education in Kerala. “It is also part of the Centre’s plan to derail development in Kerala,” it further alleged.

The ruling CPI(M) also said the VCs were appointed according to the laws in place here and through their efforts the higher education in Kerala was reaching greater heights.

The VC of Kannur University also reacted to the Governor’s decision, saying he would not tender his resignation on Monday.

The Governor’s decision comes hours after the ruling LDF in Kerala announced a series of campaigns, including “mass protests”, against Khan, accusing him of making a move to implement “Sangh Parivar agenda” in the state universities.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan and CPI’s Kanam Rajendran said a meeting of the LDF leaders held here decided to organise statewide protests against the Governor for “misusing” his power as Chancellor of the universities.

On November 15, the protests will be organised in front of the Raj Bhavan and at all district centres.

#Kerala #supreme court #University Grant Commission UGC