Quad countries accepted India’s position on conflict in Ukraine: Australia

Comments by Australian High Commissioner to India come a day before a virtual summit between Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Quad countries accepted India’s position on conflict in Ukraine: Australia

Rescuers work at the site where a residential building has been damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. Reuters

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Australia on Sunday said the Quad member countries have accepted India’s position on the crisis in Ukraine and it is evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been using his contacts to call for an end to the conflict in that country.

The comments by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell came a day before a virtual summit between Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during which they are set to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

“The Quad countries have accepted India’s position. We understand that each country has a bilateral relationship and it is clear from the comments of the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and Prime Minister Modi himself that he has used his contacts to call for the end of the conflict and no country will be unhappy with that,” he told reporters.

The Australian envoy was asked about increasing disquiet in the West over India’s position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its purchase of discounted crude oil from Russia.

Separately, diplomatic sources said India’s position on the Russian attack on Ukraine appeared to be driven by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s policy in 1957 that India was not in the business of condemnation and it focuses on creating a space for resolution of conflicts.

“No one has ever accused India of supporting what is going on in Ukraine. What India seems to be doing is trying to operate within the policy outlined by Nehru 65 years back,” said a source.

After the summit talks with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has “shaken” the roots of international order and asserted that attempts to alter the status quo by using force in any region should never be tolerated.

The Quad comprises India, Japan, Australia and the US.

Except for India, the three other Quad member countries have been severely critical of Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen said on Tuesday said that India taking the Russian offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of the US sanctions on Moscow but underlined that countries should also think about “where you want to stand” on the Russian action.

An India-Japan joint statement, issued after talks between Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, said the two leaders expressed serious concern over the conflict and pitched for an immediate end to violence and resolution of the situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

After the conflict began, Modi has held three telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Prime Minister Morrison on Friday said the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific would figure in his virtual summit with Modi.

On March 3, the leaders of the Quad countries held a virtual meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

A joint readout released by the White House had said that US President Joe Biden, Modi, Morrison and Kishida discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine besides assessing its “broader implications”.

“They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine,” it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

2
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

5
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

8
Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

9
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

10
Nation

Punjab and Haryana High Court Collegium gives names of 13 advocates for elevation as Judges

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term

BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement