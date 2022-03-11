SC reserves verdict on Vijay Mallya sentencing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017.

He was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017 and the matter has been getting deferred as the top court wanted to hear him on the punishment to be awarded to him.

A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit reserved the judgment after hearing senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta. It allowed the counsel, who earlier represented Mallya, to file written submissions, if any, by Tuesday.