SC reserves verdict on Vijay Mallya sentencing

New Delhi, March 10
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a contempt case.
Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017.
He was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017 and the matter has been getting deferred as the top court wanted to hear him on the punishment to be awarded to him.
A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit reserved the judgment after hearing senior advocate and amicus curiae Jaideep Gupta. It allowed the counsel, who earlier represented Mallya, to file written submissions, if any, by Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi
Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...