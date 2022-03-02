Western Air Command chief assumes charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran on Tuesday assumed the command of Delhi-based Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The Air Marshal and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 1983. He has flown MiG-21 fighter jets and is a category ‘A’ qualified flying instructor. He has nearly 5,000 hours of flying experience.

Air Marshal Prabhakaran succeeds Air Marshal Amit Dev, who superannuated on February 28 after more than 39 years of distinguished service in the IAF. —