WhatsApp denies data leak reports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

WhatsApp on Monday denied reports claiming that mobile numbers of nearly 500 million users were on sale on the Dark Web. Rejecting the report published by Cybernews, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “The claim on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp.” The company, in a statement, claimed that the purported list was a set of phone numbers and not WhatsApp “user information”

A spokesperson said: “Additionally, the reporter of Cybernews article has also tweeted that there’s no evidence of a data hack or leak on WhatsApp.”