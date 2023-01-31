BBC documentary screening at Punjabi University: ABVP seeks legal action against students’ association

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, January 31

The Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought legal action against students a day after BBC’s controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened at Punjabi University Patiala campus. The documentary was screened by students associated with Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) outside the Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Library on Monday evening. Nearly 300 students saw the two-hour documentary.

Akhil Bharti Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has now written to the office of Punjab Governor and submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner, Patiala. They said the documentary was banned by the Centre and claimed that its screening was done with a bid to harm the University atmosphere.

They also held the University administration responsible for the screening.

ABVP’s Punjab state organising secretary Saurav Kapoor said the student leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner's office demanding legal action against those who screened it.

