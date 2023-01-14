Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 13

The Nabha Municipal Council (MC) has started taking stringent action against those violating building rules. The action was initiated after a number of violations were identified in the city recently.

A team from the office was physically attacked by an alleged building mafia a few days ago.

Team attacked A few days ago, a team of the MC had gone to take action against an illegal building under construction, but the team was assaulted by some miscreants associated with a political party. —An MC official

Officials at the MC said they have started taking cognisance of violations of building construction norms such as constructing buildings without requisite sanctions, change of land use and construction plans.

“A few days ago, a team of the MC, including building inspectors, had gone to take action against an illegal under-construction building in the city but the team was assaulted by some miscreants associated with a political party. They were constructing buildings without requisite sanctions. The team of the council was abused verbally and were even attacked physically,” an insider at the council said.

Pankaj, husband of MC president Sujata Chawla, said, “The matter was resolved after the MC issued strict warnings. The council will now act tough against all those violating building construction rules in the city to ensure that the government does not suffer losses in case of people’s failure to follow the norms. The MC will initiate action against all violations.”