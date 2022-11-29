Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery case

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 29

The Patiala police on Tuesday arrested four accused in Monday's UCO Bank robbery case.

Three men on Monday targeted UCO Bank’s Ghanaur branch and looted Rs 17.85 lakh at gunpoint after holding the bank officials and customers hostage.

SSP Varun Sharma said the robbed amount had been recovered. Three teams were formed to crack the case, he added.

The team headed by Patiala CIA incharge Shaminder Singh arrested the four accused from near Chamkaur Sahib.

“The arrested accused hail from Ropar and have been identified as Amandeep Singh, sarpanch of Hafzahbad village; Dilpreet Singh; Paramdyaal Singh; and Narinder Singh,” said the SSP.

According to the police, the three men, with muffled faces, entered the bank and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. They asked the customers and the bank staff to hand over their mobile phones.

They took away Rs 17 lakh from the bank cashier and fled on a bike, abandoning it 4 km from the bank. It was later impounded by the police.

“Thereafter, they escaped in a car in which the fourth accused was waiting for them,” claimed Shaminder Singh.