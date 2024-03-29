Patiala police conduct special search in jails

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

The police and the jail department today conducted a special search in the Patiala Central Jail and two jails in Nabha. Hundreds of policemen carried out the search operation.

A team led by Patiala SP (city) Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam carried out the operation for over two hours. The police officer said whatever little items they have recovered would be handed over to the respective police station and cases would be registered accordingly. “We are trying to verify the items recovered and also ascertain who owned them,” he said.

