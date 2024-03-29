Patiala police conduct special search in jails

Patiala, March 28
The police and the jail department today conducted a special search in the Patiala Central Jail and two jails in Nabha. Hundreds of policemen carried out the search operation.
A team led by Patiala SP (city) Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam carried out the operation for over two hours. The police officer said whatever little items they have recovered would be handed over to the respective police station and cases would be registered accordingly. “We are trying to verify the items recovered and also ascertain who owned them,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...