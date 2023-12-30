Sarpanch’s son attacked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

The son of Congress Sarpanch Ram Singh was attacked and seriously injured while cleaning a shop near his house in Nawan Barn village. Sharing details about the attack, Singh said that his son, Narender Singh (27), was cleaning a shop near their house at around 8 am when, a person, who had covered his face, entered the shop and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital for treatment. According to sources, the victim’s condition is now stable. The police reached the spot after having received information regarding the attack and started the investigation. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

