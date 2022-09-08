Significant drop in daily Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

Over the past few days, Covid cases have drastically declined in the district. Only five cases were reported on Wednesday. The active case count has dropped to just 28.

Of five fresh cases, three were reported from Patiala, while Bhadson and Kauli blocks reported one case each. The Health Department informed that the district reported around 53 cases this month so far. The district had reported over 700 cases in August and 890 in the month of July.

Health officials informed that cases had obviously declined over the past few days, however, people should not lower their guard and follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Officials also added that people should get their due doses of Covid vaccination.