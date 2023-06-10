Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

The Centre for E-learning and Teaching Excellence, Punjabi University, Patiala, conducted a webinar on obtaining funds for research from various agencies. Anant Ram, Adviser, Higher Education and Research Promotion (HEARP), New Delhi, was the resource person at the programme.

Ram said: “Research grants are an important aspect of materialising any research idea. A lot of government agencies are providing grants.” He elaborated on the ways in which funds could be obtained by researchers.

Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind inaugurated the session and said research funding was important not only for

the faculty but the institution as well and each faculty member should apply for grant.

Professor Vishal Goyal gave an overview of the programme and said more than 750 participants had registered for the webinar.