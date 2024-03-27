2 nabbed with poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 26

The police have seized 220 kg of poppy husk from the possession of two persons on Malerkotla-Raikot Road on Monday evening.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh of Chupka village and Gurdeep Singh of Ballewal village.The duo hid poppy husk in turmeric consignment. Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said the accused were selling drugs in the region.

