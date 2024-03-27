2 nabbed with poppy husk

Malerkotla, March 26
The police have seized 220 kg of poppy husk from the possession of two persons on Malerkotla-Raikot Road on Monday evening.
The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh of Chupka village and Gurdeep Singh of Ballewal village.The duo hid poppy husk in turmeric consignment. Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said the accused were selling drugs in the region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...