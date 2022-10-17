3 of Bambiha gang held, pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 16

The police arrested three members of the Bambiha gang and seized seven pistols and eight live rounds from them.

Two separate cases have been registered in this regard. In the first case, cops nabbed Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, of Sadar Kurali in an incident of car theft in front of Gharuan University on January 30. Janta and his accomplices had stolen a luxury car on the instructions of Spain-based gangster Gurpreet Singh Gopi, leader of Bambiha gang.

On August 29, Janta, along with his accomplice Pargat Singh, had fired in Nalagarh Court on the direction of Gopi and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, for the release of killers of Vicky Midhukhera. The police had seized five pistols and four live rounds from him.

In the second case, the police arrested Rupnagar resident Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, and Kurali resident Gautam Kumar and seized two pistols and four live rounds from them in Goslan village.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the duo. Guri and Kumar are both associates of Gurjant and all of them work for the Bambiha gang, said the police.

“They already have extortion cases registered against them and have already been arrested by CIA Staff Mohali,” said Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni.

#Bambiha gang #Mohali