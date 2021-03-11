7 found stealing electricity in Gidderbaha

Muktsar: The PSPCL team on Wednesday detected seven consumers stealing power in Gidderbaha. Deepak Kurmi, Executive Engineer, PSPCL, said three consumers were found stealing power at Sahib Chand and four at Kotbhai. He said, “At Kotbhai, someone made a public announcement to gherao the team.” TNS
Youth shot dead in Sangrur
Sangrur: A 22-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in Sangrur city on Wednesday night. “Kamaldeep Kumar was shot dead by Goldy due to some old enmity. We have registered a case and started a hunt to arrest the accused,” said Sangrur DSP (rural) Hansraj. TNS
25 stolen bikes recovered
Abohar: The police have recovered 25 stolen motorcycles. Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, of Dhani Vaisakha Singh, Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, and Sonu Singh of Kandhwala Hajarkhan have been arrested for stealing the bikes.
