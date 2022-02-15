AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Was addressing a press conference in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if his party is voted to power, he would safeguard the interests of Punjab.

He was replying to a query on his stand on the controversial SYL canal issue.

Addressing a press conference here, he mocked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for accusing him of seeking Punjab's river waters for Delhi. "The people who are responsible for creating the problem are accusing us without any basis and justification," he asserted.

Kejriwal said all parties had joined hands in Punjab against AAP which, he claimed, would form the government with majority. "Today, we are getting around 60 seats but we appeal to the public to give us at least 80 seats to ensure stable and strong government," he added.

The Delhi CM claimed that the number of liquor vends in the national capital had been decreased under the new excise policy but the BJP was accusing him of promoting liquor.

He claimed that his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi was losing from both seats. He also claimed that PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were also losing from Amritsar East.

#punjab polls

