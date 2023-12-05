AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Reacting to the visit of Bikram Majithia to the Patiala jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Akali leader had gone there only to create drama. His intention was not to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana but only to create a scene.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the jail administration had on December 2 itself clarified that the meeting with Rajoana was not possible as there were strict rules and regulations for meeting him, “yet they went there to do this drama”. Kang said Majithia should tell that when he was a minister from 2007 to 2017, how many times had he met Bandi Singhs.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Balwant Singh Rajoana #Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal