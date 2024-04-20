Abohar police act against traffic violators

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 19

While police in the past have been ramping up enforcement to increase the number of challans under the Motor Vehicle Act, triple-riding is yet to be curbed firmly even when it had surfaced that most of the bikes used by the miscreants in snatching mobile phones and gold chains had three riders. Minors were no exception in riding triple on their way to educational institutions. It surfaced that some of the schools do not act against students who bring two-wheelers.

Issuing driving licence in Abohar sub-division had been in limbo due to frequent transfers of concerned officials in the past two years, some were burdened with more than one charge.

Traffic management had in the past worsened as violations, consistent traffic jams continue to plague city roads. From using old number plates, including those without registration numbers, to the use of black films, the traffic violations went unchecked for a long time.

Some vehicles flash stickers like ‘VIP Parking’ or ‘Anti-Corruption Organisation’ to dodge cops. Some number plates carry names of some NGO, sarpanch, nambardar.

According to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the use of black film on window panes is banned. The glass of the windscreen and rear window of every motor vehicle should allow minimum 70 per cent visibility while the glasses used for side windows need minimum 50 per cent visual transmission of light. However, these rules are rarely followed.

The traffic police have now taken a tough view of bullet motorcycles that used to roam around educational institutions. Police personnel were recently found removing silencers and bullet horns. Devices to check speeding vehicles were being used on highways. Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal herself checked school vans and got challans issued for not adhering to security norms. The school owners have been told they can’t skip responsibility alibiing that erring vehicles were not engaged by them. Some of the drives against erring vehicle drivers were personally monitored on the highway by SSP Pragya Jain.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar