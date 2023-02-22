Akal Takht criticises Haryana Govt over Kurukshetra gurdwara takeover

Amritsar, February 21
Comparing the forcible occupation of gurdwaras in Haryana by members of the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) with Saka Nankana Sahib, occurred on February 20, 1921, Akal Takht has criticised the Haryana Government today.
The SGPC’s five-member panel reached Kurukshetra to have parleys with the authorities.
Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the government had reminded him of the pain of Saka Nankana Sahib.
“The Saka Nankana Sahib was related to liberating the gurdwaras from the Mahants, who had established their control on Sikh shrines at the behest of the British regime, a century ago. On the same lines, the Haryana too intends to control the gurdwaras to create its votebank. The government by force was taking the Sikh shrines in its control and directly interfering in Sikh affairs”, he said.
