Amritsar: Boycott Badals, their nominees, says Paramjit Singh Sarna

Amritsar, February 16

Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) chief Paramjit Singh Sarna has asked the voters to boycott the Badals and their candidates for denting the Sikh principles for their vested political interests.

He claimed that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami had called up police in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib during the DSGMC elections.

“The decision to pardon Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and sacrilege incidents during their regime in 2015 were orchestrated for political mileage,” said Sarna.

