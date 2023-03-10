Anticipatory bail plea moved by Badals in Kotkapura firing case

Faridkot, March 9
Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday moved an anticipatory bail petitions in the Kotkapura police firing case of 2015.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge issued a notice to the state for March 14. In the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) last month. The chargesheet named the Badals, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and four other police officers as accused.
On March 6, the court had issued notices to all the accused through the SIT for appearance before the court on March 23.
With two weeks left for their appearance, the Badals today approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case, registered under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act. In their plea, the Badals claimed the probe in the case had already been completed
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema presents Punjab budget, says it focuses on education, health, employment and agriculture
Says Punjab’s GSDP has increased by 9.24 per cent this year ...
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...