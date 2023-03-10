Anticipatory bail plea moved by Badals in Kotkapura firing case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 9

Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday moved an anticipatory bail petitions in the Kotkapura police firing case of 2015.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge issued a notice to the state for March 14. In the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) last month. The chargesheet named the Badals, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and four other police officers as accused.

On March 6, the court had issued notices to all the accused through the SIT for appearance before the court on March 23.

With two weeks left for their appearance, the Badals today approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case, registered under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act. In their plea, the Badals claimed the probe in the case had already been completed

#Faridkot #Kotkapura #parkash singh badal #sukhbir badal