Army officer dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

An Army officer lost his life in a road accident today at Patara in Jalandhar. Lieutenant Adarshak, a resident of Haryana, was travelling to Jalandhar Cantt with a Captain when the accident took place. The condition of Captain Yuvraj Singh, a native of Rajasthan, is said to be stable.

The accident took place at 1.30 am at Narangpur village in Patara. The duo was returning from Haripur Range towards Jalandhar Cantonment in their private car.

#Rajasthan #Yuvraj Singh