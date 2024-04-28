Assn: Blacklist arhtiyas found indulging in malpractice

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Days after the district administration suspended a licence of a commission agent for 15 days as stones were found in procured wheat bags, Pawan Kumar Singla, chairman, Arhtiyas’ Association, Patiala, has sought explanation from the chief of the Arhtiyas’ Association, Ghagga.

Singla said any arhtiya found indulging in malpractice should be blacklisted.

He said, “The arhtiya concerned was accused of misconduct before as well. We have asked the head of the Ghagga Arhtiyas’ Association to inquire into the matter,” said Singla.

The matter had come to the fore after labourers employed with the procurement agency found 200 wheat bags with stones, 2 kg per bag, amid grain. A video of the inspection had also gone viral in which labourers can be heard stating that they were offered kickbacks to stay quiet.

