Bathinda umpire in a spot over anti-graft code

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 25

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Bathinda umpire Jatin Kashyap with breaching the ICC anti-corruption code following an investigation into international matches in 2022. Kashyap has been charged with failing to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation.

However, the ICC did not specify the incidents related to the breach. Kashyap has officiated in district-level matches in Punjab, but is not on the BCCI panel.

According to the ICC, Kashyap has been charged with breaching the code as he refused and delayed the ACU investigation. The ICC had given Kashyap 14 days from May 19 to respond to the allegations, which relate to the international games held in 2022.

Refuting the allegations, Kashyap said he had not done umpiring in any international match and had even not gone abroad. Kashyap said he had already replied to the ICC and told it that he would cooperate in the probe.