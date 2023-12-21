Bury hatchet: Akal Takht to DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha

GS Paul
Amritsar, December 20
Fissures between two members of the panel, constituted for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, have forced Akal Takht to intervene. Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh issued letters to DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and directed them to bury their differences and focus on the aim for which the panel was constituted.
Valtoha said, “I was the first one to take a step towards burying all differences, even before receiving the letter from Akal Takht. I am committed to bringing justice to the ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been languishing in the jails.”
Kalka confirmed that he too had received a call and a letter from the Jathedar, stating, “I have shunned all grudges from my side, taking into account the larger interest of Sikh sentiments.”
Akal Takht had constituted a five-member panel comprising SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana and veteran journalist Barjinder Singh Hamdard.
