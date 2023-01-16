CBI conducts raids at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 15

A team of CBI officials conducted raids and searches at the residence of a rice miller and FCI officials at Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib.

A rice miller, his firm, and eight technical assistants belonging to the district have been booked by the investigation agency in ‘Operation Kanak’. According to sources, cash and some documents have been confiscated by the officials, who refrained from divulging the details.

There are more than 150 rice mills in the district and they deliver more than twelve thousand consignments of rice to the FCI.

Millers of the area claimed that at the time of delivery, they are forced to pay approximately Rs 4,500 as bribe to the technical staff. They allege that they have to indulge in this because the consignment can be rejected on ‘flimsy’ grounds and they would have to suffer losses due

to it.