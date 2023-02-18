Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Tribune News Service

deepkamal kaur

Jalandhar, February 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that corruption allegations against Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta would be investigated thoroughly. The MLA’s aide was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday.

Won’t spare guilty The corrupt will be taken to task whether from our party or the Opposition. Bhagwant Mann, CM

On the sidelines of the opening of a public sand mine at Mao Sahib in Phillaur, Mann said, “We will not favour anyone facing corruption charges. If we indulge in favouritism, there will be no difference between us and previous governments.”

The CM was responding to allegations of corruption against the MLA by the husband of the sarpanch of Ghudda village, who claimed that the MLA had sought Rs 5 lakh from him for the release of a Rs 25-lakh grant for development works.