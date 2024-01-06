Congress failed to protect Khaira, case against him bogus: Jakhar

Jalandhar, January 5
BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said the case registered against Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, right after he was granted bail yesterday, was bogus and fabricated. He said the Congress party’s complete silence over the issue had exposed the party’s central and state leadership. He alleged that Khaira was framed with the active connivance of state Congress leaders.
Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting of BJP workers in Jalandhar today, Jakhar, who was accompanied by former Gujarat CM and Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, said, “Sukhpal Singh Khaira was granted a regular bail by the HC in the 2015 drugs related case. Even before he could come out of the court, he was held in another fabricated and bogus case. The Congress has forgotten an MLA and president of the Kisan Wing of the INC. If a party can’t hold the hand of a worker and leader, how is to going to support Punjab?”
Jakhar added, “The action against Khaira has also exposed Kejriwal’s face who keeps claiming that the action and summons issued against him are unfair. I want to ask him is the action against Khaira fair or unfair?”
Speaking on plans for an SAD-BJP coming together, Jakhar said, “Such decisions are taken at the high command. We have been doing our bit for the past three days to mobilise party workers.”
