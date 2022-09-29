Congress questions Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for raising convoy strength to 42

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for reportedly increasing the number of vehicles in his cavalcade to 42.

He said this today while quoting the data sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The information was provided by the Punjab Security Wing and the State Transport Commissioner’s office.

Partap Singh Bajwa writes to Speaker on trust vote Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has moved a substantive motion under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Vidhan Sabha for censuring the conduct of CM Bhagwant Mann. He attached a copy of the motion in a communication to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Bajwa said the CM surreptitiously moved a vote of confidence without citing any rule.

Bajwa said, “SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had 33 vehicles in his cavalcade when he was the Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017. Capt Amarinder Singh had the same number of vehicles. The so-called ‘aam aadmi’ has 42 cars.”

“Earlier, Mann used to question other CMs and say what ‘kings and Maharajas’ do with the convoy of so many vehicles. Will he now clarify what is he doing with the convoy of 42 vehicles? Is this the ‘badlav’ (change) AAP promised?” asked the Congress leader.

According to the RTI data, when Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the Chief Minister, the vehicle strength in his convoy was increased to 39.

When CM Mann took over as the CM, he, too, had 39 vehicles in his convoy. The number increased to 42 after June.