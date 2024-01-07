Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; disrupts visibility in parts of Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, January 7
Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday even as dense fog in the morning hours reduced visibility at many places.
Amritsar in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was enveloped by dense fog this morning, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.
Ambala, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.
