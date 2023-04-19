Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 19

Widening the ambit of drug mafia-police, Punjab government has passed sweeping orders asking DGP Gaurav Yadav to examine role of any other officer, however, highly placed he may be, for helping dismissed cop Inderjit Singh directly or indirectly.

DGP Gaurav Yadav has deputed ADGP RK Jaiswal to inquire.

The orders of the government have asked the DGP to inquire into the role of top ranking officials also.

As per government orders issued through Special Secretary Home, the DGP is asked to nominate AIG Raj Jit Singh in the June 12 , 2017, FIR against Inderjit lodged by then ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu led STF on drugs.

The DGP is also asked to depute a senior IPS officer to conduct investigation into the FIR registered at Police Station, Special Task Force in SAS Nagar.

While conducting the investigation, all the three reports of SIT should be taken into account. The Investigating Officer has been asked to examine the role of all concerned Police officers, howsoever highly placed they may be, who have directly or indirectly helped in drug trafficking/smuggling.

The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude the investigation within a month and submit the report.

The orders specifically said that it is not possible for a low-rank ORP Inspector to run such a huge network of extortion and drug trafficking alone.

Action should be taken against the Senior Officers who approved transfers/promotions/grant of Local Rank to Inderjit Singh (Dismissed ORP Inspector) on the recommendations of Raj Jit Singh PPS. For identification of such Senior Officers relevant files should be sent to the Government by 4.00 pm tomorrow.

The Home Secretary also said that it appears from the investigation conducted by SIT that Inderjit Singh (dismissed ORP Inspector) was favourite of many police officers. Therefore, report within 3 days as to whether any other SSP/IPS officer had requested for posting of Inderjit Singh with him. This is being issued with the approval of the Chief Minister.