Barnala farmers gherao officials came for checking stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Barnala, November 1

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Kadian) today gheraoed government officials, who had gone to inspect stubble-burning cases, at Kalala village. They also took into possession a fire tender.

“Since the government has failed to give required number of machines and financial aid to manage stubble, farmers are being compelled to burn residue. Today when farmers set stubble on fire, officials reached there with a fire tender to douse the flames. We gheraoed them and took the fire tender in our possession. We released them after around two hours when they assured us that they would not take any action,” said Jagsir Singh Sheera Cheeniwal, district president of BKU (Kadian).

It was only after the intervention of senior bureaucrats, the farmers allowed the officials to leave the village with the fire tender.

SHO Mehal Kalan Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said: “We will take action after we receive a complaint,” said the SHO.

