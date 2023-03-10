FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for 'hurting' religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

An FIR has been registered against Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Patara police station in Jalandhar for hurting religious sentiments in one of his public addresses.

The dera head has been booked under section 295-A of the IPC by the Patara police for allegedly using improper language for Guru Ravidass and Sant Kabir and for telling wrong history regarding them, which has hurt the sentiments of the Ravidasia community.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Jassi Talhan, resident, Shri Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, made on the same day. In his complaint to the police, Jassi Talahn alleged that the dera head used derogatory language against Guru Ravidas and Sant Kabir in a public address made to this followers on February 5 and aired on YouTube.

Talhan in his complaint further alleged that the dera head had tried to vitiate the atmosphere by using this kind of language against Guru Ravidas and Sant Kabir, which had also angered members of the SC community.

Patara police station SHO Harinder Singh said, “The FIR was lodged on March 9 against Gurmit Ram Rahim for hurting religious sentiments, on the complaint received by us. Summons will also be issued to him soon on the basis of the complaint.”

