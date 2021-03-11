First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 24

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla (52), who runs a dental clinic in the city and belongs to a middle-class family, had surprised many when he was picked by CM Bhagwant Mann as a Cabinet Minister.

A native of Bhupal village in Mansa, Dr Singla completed his BDS from Punjabi University, Patiala, and had little experience in politics in the past. Dr Singla joined AAP seven years ago. The party made him general secretary of the Punjab Beopar Mandal before fielding him from the Mansa segment in the recent polls.

Congress stand vindicated We stand vindicated by no less a person than CM Mann himself revealing corruption by one of his ministers. — Raja Warring, PCC Chief AAP exposed AAP stands exposed. The party which claimed corruption would be wiped out in 10 days has fallen flat in 80 days. — Ashwani Sharma, BJP State Chief Corruption rampant Corruption is rampant not only in ministries, but also in bureaucracy and at the grassroots. — Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ex-Home Minister Not surprised Going by what people of Mansa used to tell me about Singla, I am not surprised at all. — Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader

Dr Singla defeated singer Sidhu Moosewala by a handsome margin of 63,323 votes. Dr Singla polled 1,00,023 votes, the highest by any candidate in the state.

Dr Singla had become the first Cabinet minister from Mansa, which has largely been represented by Opposition MLAs in the past. He was given key portfolios of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research.

As per the affidavit filed during the nominations, Dr Singla owned assets to the tune of Rs 6.48 cr with liabilities of Rs 27 lakh. During his two month-stint as Cabinet Minister, Dr Singla had conducted raids against those involved in adulteration of milk and related products in April.

#dr vijay singla #raja warring #sidhu moosewala