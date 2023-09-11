Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma attended the inauguration of the Punjab Tourism Summit 2023 in Mohali on Monday.

Speaking at the summit, the comedian praised the Punjab government and CM Bhagwant Mann for “working hard towards the betterment of the state”.

Kapil addressed the CM as his “mentor’ and “elder brother” and thanked him for making him a part of ‘Rangla Punjab’.

Taking to X, AAP Punjab shared the video of the comedian’s speech, with a caption in Punjabi, roughly translating to, “@BhagwantMann you are working hard for the betterment of Punjab, I am proud of you. I am thankful that you made me a part of Rangla Punjab. There are many tourist places in Punjab that people are not aware of. I would like to thank the government and the officers because of whom, people are getting to know about these places. Punjab is very beautiful, I want the entire world to know about its beauty.

“I’d like to express gratitude to my mentor and elder brother @BhagwantMann for inviting me here. Feeling so proud to see how you are working hard for making Rangla Punjab.

Punjab Tourism Summit, a three-day affair, is taking place in Mohali from September 11 to 13.

