Kin of 18 dead farmers get job letters

Faridkot, March 15

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today gave the appointment letters to the family members of those farmers who sacrificed their lives during the farmers’ struggle.

DC Vineet Kumar said the appointment letters had been given to 18 eligible candidates from among the families of farmers who had laid down their lives in the farmers’ movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Sandhwan termed this decision of the state government as appropriate and a balm on the wounds of the farmers. He said the farmers not only fill the belly of the state, but also provide foodgrains to the entire country. He assured to stand with all these families in the hour of sorrow.

He said the state government was always standing with the farmers and was always ready to help them as agriculture was becoming difficult due to the increasing rates of diesel, fertilisers and seeds.

