Man dies in 'custody' in Fazilka, kin allege torture

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 6

A scrap dealer who was allegedly detained for buying stolen material allegedly died in the Fazilka police custody.

Irate family members blocked Fazilka-Ferozepur Road for the entire day and sought action against the police personnel concerned.

The deceased has been identified as Kewal Krishan Wadhwa, a resident of Mandi Ladhuka, in Fazilka. Sources said Wadhwa was detained on Saturday evening for buying stolen articles, including transformers. After preliminary investigation, the scrap dealer was taken to Fazilka Sadar police station. Deceased’s son Rajan Wadhwa alleged that his father was given electric shocks by cops. Villagers said no case was registered against Wadhwa and he was kept in illegal detention.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Surjit Kumar Jyani, SAD nominee Hans Raj Josan and Congress candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya also visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family. Fazilka Deputy Superintendent of Police Zora Singh said some office-bearers of a farm organisation and residents of Ladhuka village told the police that Wadhwa had been buying stolen material from thieves. He said on the basis of the complaint, the scrap dealer was taken into the custody.

The DSP said as interrogation was underway, Wadhwa, who was already suffering from the heart ailment, developed chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors referred him to Faridkot Medical College, but he succumbed on his way. The DSP said they would investigate the allegations.