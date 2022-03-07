Man dies in 'custody' in Fazilka, kin allege torture

Fazilka, March 6
A scrap dealer who was allegedly detained for buying stolen material allegedly died in the Fazilka police custody.
Irate family members blocked Fazilka-Ferozepur Road for the entire day and sought action against the police personnel concerned.
The deceased has been identified as Kewal Krishan Wadhwa, a resident of Mandi Ladhuka, in Fazilka. Sources said Wadhwa was detained on Saturday evening for buying stolen articles, including transformers. After preliminary investigation, the scrap dealer was taken to Fazilka Sadar police station. Deceased’s son Rajan Wadhwa alleged that his father was given electric shocks by cops. Villagers said no case was registered against Wadhwa and he was kept in illegal detention.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Surjit Kumar Jyani, SAD nominee Hans Raj Josan and Congress candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya also visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family. Fazilka Deputy Superintendent of Police Zora Singh said some office-bearers of a farm organisation and residents of Ladhuka village told the police that Wadhwa had been buying stolen material from thieves. He said on the basis of the complaint, the scrap dealer was taken into the custody.
The DSP said as interrogation was underway, Wadhwa, who was already suffering from the heart ailment, developed chest pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors referred him to Faridkot Medical College, but he succumbed on his way. The DSP said they would investigate the allegations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...