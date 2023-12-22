Many parallels between terror funding in Punjab, Kashmir

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, December 21

Terrorists’ financiers are not just transferring small amounts into bank accounts, dropping money with the help of drones, inflating invoices in export-import businesses and using hawala channels to fund terror activities, but are also leveraging the network of gangsters in Punjab and Kashmir.

These findings stem from the examination of several cases related to terror funding and the Khalistan movement, investigated by the Punjab Police following the dismantling of 41 terror modules in the past two years.

Donations in name of Jihad Fund Donations from people in West Asian and European countries and the US in the name of ‘Jihad Fund’

Extortion from traders, contractors and affluent people in J&K and hawala (an informal remittance system)

Funds sent by some Kashmiri businessmen dealing in carpets and handicrafts in Dubai, Mumbai and Delhi

Zakat (Islamic tax), Haj tours, MBBS seat racket and trans-LoC trade Promising political asylum Small amounts sent through banking system, MTTS and Western Union by terror groups in Canada, the UK and US

Use of drones to drop money, inflated invoices in export-import businesses, hawala channels, gangster network and drug money

Terror group members/shooters paid in cash while trader gets money through inflated invoices abroad

Those caught for writing anti-India slogans and hoisting Khalistan flags confessed they were promised political asylum Amritsar-Akhnoor sector Increased activity of drones in Amritsar-Akhnoor sector by Pakistan-based terrorist groups

Traders joining hands to divert money for terror activities. Smuggling of opium, heroin and cocaine

A key focal point is Amritsar-Akhnoor sector, which has witnessed heightened drone activity by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Recently, the Tarn Taran police had exposed hawala channels associated with the import-export business, which inflated invoices to fund drug smugglers and terrorists.

“We have found that terror groups, especially in Canada, the UK and the USA transfer money via the MTTS, an official banking and online transfer system, in addition to hawala. These entities send money in small amounts to the bank or through Western Union to avoid detection,” said a senior police official.

“The funds are meant to carry out targeted killings, influencing individuals about the Khalistan movement and supporting overground workers and sympathisers. Money is also allocated for raising slogans against India,” said the police official.

In a recent incident, the police arrested two individuals from Bathinda for writing anti-India slogans. The arrested individuals received Rs 1.25 lakh through Western Union.

Major attack bid foiled On October 14, we arrested two members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba with IEDs and handgrenades in Amritsar. This was a major attempt by the terror group to disturb peace in Punjab. —Gaurav Yadav, DGP Ultras rely on gangsters In Kashmir, there’s ground support and some politicians are also involved in terror funding. However, in Punjab, due to the lack of ground support, terror groups rely on gangsters. —Dr Abhinav Pandya, Expert on terror funding

“On October 14, we arrested two members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba with IEDs and handgrenades in Amritsar. This was a major attempt by the terror group to disturb peace in Punjab,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Moreover, extortion money collected by gangsters from industrialists and liquor and sand contractors is channelled to terror groups.

Dr Abhinav Pandya, author of a book, “Terror Funding in Kashmir”, said there were many parallels between terror funding in Kashmir and Punjab. He emphasised on the Kashmir to Khalistan (K2K) formula of Pakistan.

Amritsar sector in Punjab and Ahknoor sector in Jammu have witnessed increased terrorist and drug smuggling activities in recent years.

Dr Pandya pointed out that Pakistan’s Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI) and diaspora supporting the Khalistan movement work in tandem. He underscored the importance of constant funding, which sustains groups that manipulate young minds.

“In Kashmir, there’s ground support and some politicians are also involved in terror funding. However, in Punjab, due to the lack of ground support, terror groups rely on gangsters,” said Dr Pandya.

