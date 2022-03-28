Online classes for returnees commence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

There’s a glimmer of hope for medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine and it’s neigbouring countries after Russia launched a “military operation” on February 24. Their teachers, despite being stuck in the war-torn country, have commenced online classes.

Recently, Kharkiv International Medical University issued an online communiqué for its students to take assistance from the nearest medical colleges and universities in their countries for practical classes.

Ambuj Soni, who’s pursuing MBBS, said little hope has emerged after the resumption of online classes. He said, “Our teachers who have taken refuge in different parts of Ukraine are conducting online classes. They are sending presentations as well.”

Saumya, a fifth-year student of MBBS, said though there’s no regular timing for online classes, their doubts were being cleared.

Displaying a communiqué received from the Ukrainian university, she said it asked them to approach the nearest university or hospital to seek cooperation in conducting practical classes. “I will approach the Government Medical College, Amritsar, to seek their support.”

Kayinaat Mahajan, a second-year student, said, “Online class lasts for two hours. We used to have four classes of two hours each on the campus. The staff is mailing us dissertations.”