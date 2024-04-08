PM Modi exploiting Central agencies, AAP protesters allege in Malerkotla

Malerkotla, April 7
Office-bearers and activists of various wings of Aam Aadmi Party and constitutional bodies gathered in front of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Block president Vaisakha Singh Chind informed that several activists of the party from Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly constituencies had observed day-long fast in response to nationwide call given by the party to protest against the arrest of Party’s national convener Kejriwal in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case.
District Planning Board chairman Saqib Ali Raja and Improvement Trust chairman Kewal Singh Jaggowal led activists from Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly constituencies respectively.
Addressing the gathering, leaders, including Raja, Jaggowal, Tarsem Singh Sangala, Chind and Mithu Saraud alleged that the NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been exploiting central agencies including ED and CBI for coercing leaders and elected representatives of various rival parties to join BJP in an undemocratic manner.
“But people of the region have understood that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate AAP and Kejriwal’s political career by falsely implicating AAP leaders in the so-called liquor scam,” said Raja.
