POLL NUGGETS

Sampla quits as SC Commission head
Phagwara: BJP’s Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla has resigned as the Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes. His resignation was accepted by the President on Tuesday. Confirming this, Sampla said after getting directions from the party high command, he had submitted his resignation on January 28 and it had been accepted. OC
Capt Amarinder’s ex-OSD joins SAD
Faridkot: Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, district chief of Punjab Lok Congress and former OSD to ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday joined the SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal. Many other Congress leaders, including four- time councillor Tara Singh Bhatti and PCC SC Cell chief Balwinder Singh Lovely Bhatti, also joined SAD. TNS
Poll panel recognises SSM
Chandigarh: The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit formed by farm unions, claimed they had been recognised by the EC. The party had applied for the approval last month. Till Tuesday morning, there was little hope of the morcha being recognised as a party and members were planning to contest the polls as Independent candidates. The morcha had been seeking ‘tractor’ as the poll symbol. TNS
LEADERSPEAK
SAD not going soft on Manpreet
There is no truth in SAD going soft on Manpreet Badal. Each seat is important for us. I would rather quit than have an unethical pact with political rivals. He has reneged on all promises made to Bathinda. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...