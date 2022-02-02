POLL NUGGETS

Sampla quits as SC Commission head

Phagwara: BJP’s Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla has resigned as the Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes. His resignation was accepted by the President on Tuesday. Confirming this, Sampla said after getting directions from the party high command, he had submitted his resignation on January 28 and it had been accepted. OC

Capt Amarinder’s ex-OSD joins SAD

Faridkot: Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, district chief of Punjab Lok Congress and former OSD to ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday joined the SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal. Many other Congress leaders, including four- time councillor Tara Singh Bhatti and PCC SC Cell chief Balwinder Singh Lovely Bhatti, also joined SAD. TNS

Poll panel recognises SSM

Chandigarh: The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political outfit formed by farm unions, claimed they had been recognised by the EC. The party had applied for the approval last month. Till Tuesday morning, there was little hope of the morcha being recognised as a party and members were planning to contest the polls as Independent candidates. The morcha had been seeking ‘tractor’ as the poll symbol. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

SAD not going soft on Manpreet

There is no truth in SAD going soft on Manpreet Badal. Each seat is important for us. I would rather quit than have an unethical pact with political rivals. He has reneged on all promises made to Bathinda. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president