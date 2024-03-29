Probe AAP’s false claims of Rs 20 cr offer to switch over: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to EC

Chandigarh, March 28
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday has sought a probe into the “AAP-sponsored hooliganism and threats” to Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and urged the Election Commission to probe the Rs 25 crore-offer allegations made by AAP legislators.
Jakhar also welcomed Rakesh Kumar, SAD candidate from Bhoa Assembly seat in 2022, who joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was accompanied by district president Pathankot BJP Vijay Sharma.
“The truth must come out and I urge the Election Commission to investigate and ascertain as to who made the offer and who got the money,” Jakhar said, underlining that falsehood and corruption have been fully exposed and there is no place to hide.
Jakhar addressed a press conference here at the state BJP headquarters this afternoon after the party’s core committee meeting along with Punjab in-charge, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
During the press conference, Jakhar was also accompanied by MPs Preneet Kaur, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and MLA Sheetal Angural. Asking all core committee members and district in-charges to take the message of development of Prime Minister Modi to every home, Jakhar asked them to contribute their next two months to ensure BJP wins all 13 seats handsomely.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan