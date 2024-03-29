Probe AAP’s false claims of Rs 20 cr offer to switch over: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to EC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday has sought a probe into the “AAP-sponsored hooliganism and threats” to Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and urged the Election Commission to probe the Rs 25 crore-offer allegations made by AAP legislators.

Jakhar also welcomed Rakesh Kumar, SAD candidate from Bhoa Assembly seat in 2022, who joined the BJP along with his supporters. He was accompanied by district president Pathankot BJP Vijay Sharma.

“The truth must come out and I urge the Election Commission to investigate and ascertain as to who made the offer and who got the money,” Jakhar said, underlining that falsehood and corruption have been fully exposed and there is no place to hide.

Jakhar addressed a press conference here at the state BJP headquarters this afternoon after the party’s core committee meeting along with Punjab in-charge, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

During the press conference, Jakhar was also accompanied by MPs Preneet Kaur, Sushil Kumar Rinku, and MLA Sheetal Angural. Asking all core committee members and district in-charges to take the message of development of Prime Minister Modi to every home, Jakhar asked them to contribute their next two months to ensure BJP wins all 13 seats handsomely.

