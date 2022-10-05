Production warrant issued against Jagtar Singh Hawara

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

A Chandigarh court has issued production warrant against Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life term at Tihar Jail, Delhi, for assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, in two cases registered against him here in 2005.

The court pronounced the order after AS Chahal and DS Jandiala, counsels of the accused, withdrew the application filed earlier for discharge of the accused in the cases.

“The defence counsels vide their separate statements have withdrawn the application and, further, expressed their no objection in the cases. Accordingly, the accused is now summoned through the production warrant for October 15 for framing of charge against him,” said the court order.

Two FIRs were registered against the accused in Sector 36 and 17 police stations. The FIRs were registered for the offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. The cases were registered on the charges that the accused was planning of waging war against the Government of India. The police claimed in the FIR that they had received a secret information that the accused was planning for waging war against India with weapons and explosive.