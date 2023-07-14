Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

Punjab government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) driver and conductor, who were killed after their bus was washed away in flood waters in Manali of Himachal Pradesh.

PRTC employees today blocked the road adjacent to the new city bus stand here and demanded compensation for the families of driver Satgur Singh and conductor Jagseer Singh.

Leading a protest outside the city bus stand, Harkesh Kumar Vicky, a contractual workers of the PRTC said, “The bus had gone to Manali on July 8. Driver Satgur Singh and conductor Jagseer Singh died as the bus was washed away. We want the state government to provide a government job along with Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the two.”

Due to the road blockade, city’s traffic flow was largely affected leading to traffic snarls on the Patiala-Sirhind bypass road and Patiala-Sangrur road. The protesters kept the body of the deceased driver and conductor at the roundabout outside the bus stand and blocked the roads preventing commuters from crossing the area.

Later in the evening, officials from the district administration met them to resolve their issue. Patiala SDM Charanjit Singh said, “The state government has assured that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each will be paid to the families of the driver and conductor along with a job for one family member on outsource basis.”

#Manali #PRTC