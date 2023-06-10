Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

Around Rs 7 crore was looted from the office of a private firm near Rajguru Nagar here in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have started an investigation and sounded an alert to trace the accused.

According to Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the office of CMS Company, a cash management firm, located near Rajguru Nagar, was looted by some men who decamped with Rs 7 crore, though the exact amount is yet to be confirmed.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am when the men barged into the company’s office.

Sidhu said around 15 cash vans of the company are usually stationed there. The police have also recovered a cash van that was taken away by the miscreants from near Mullanpur.