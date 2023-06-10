Ludhiana, June 10
Around Rs 7 crore was looted from the office of a private firm near Rajguru Nagar here in the early hours of Saturday.
Police have started an investigation and sounded an alert to trace the accused.
According to Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the office of CMS Company, a cash management firm, located near Rajguru Nagar, was looted by some men who decamped with Rs 7 crore, though the exact amount is yet to be confirmed.
The incident took place at around 1.30 am when the men barged into the company’s office.
The police have started an investigation.
Sidhu said around 15 cash vans of the company are usually stationed there. The police have also recovered a cash van that was taken away by the miscreants from near Mullanpur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...
Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, along with police officials, took Bal...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...